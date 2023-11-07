US Strengthens Middle East Presence With Submarine

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's diplomatic mission, the US has dispatched a guided-missile submarine to the waters of the Middle East.



His tour aims to prevent tensions from rising around Israel. Blinken's stops included Israel, Turkey, Iraq, West Bank, Jordan, and Cyprus.



The US Central Command has confirmed the deployment. The submarine is a nuclear-powered Ohio-class vessel.



Such submarines can launch ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads. They act as underwater launch platforms.



On November 5, 2023, an image of this Ohio-class submarine appeared. The US Army shared this photo, showing the submarine likely near Egypt's Suez Canal.



This vessel joins other US forces in the region. Already, there are two aircraft carrier groups.



This increase in military assets underscores the US commitment to stability in the Middle East.





Background

The Ohio-class submarines are among the US Navy's most formidable assets. They have served as a strategic deterrent since the Cold War era.



Initially designed for anti-Soviet missions, their role has adapted over time.



These vessels are a part of the US's nuclear triad, which also includes land-based missiles and strategic bombers.



The triad's purpose is to ensure a secure and effective nuclear deterrent.



The Middle East has long been a focus of US foreign policy. This region's stability is crucial for global security and energy markets.



In recent years, the US has sought to reduce ground troop presence, shifting to naval and air power. This strategic move aims to maintain influence with less on-the-ground risk.



Sending the Ohio-class submarine aligns with this new approach. It signals the US's ongoing commitment to safeguarding its interests and allies in this volatile region.

