Cabo Delgado Faces Wave Of Abductions By Insurgents

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) An extremist faction known as the Islamic State has captured several individuals in Cabo Delgado, a province in northern Mozambique.



The abductions happened within the last two weeks, particularly in the districts of Macomia and Mocímboa da Praia.



This information comes from "Carta de Moçambique," a local independent news source.



The group likely aims to recruit new members after facing recent setbacks. They have shifted their presence southward, moving from Macomia to Quissanga.



This has led Mozambican forces to increase security north of Pemba, the provincial hub.



On October 19th, insurgents were seen in Nambo, Messano, and Lumuamua. They told villagers that prior violence had ended and urged them to rebuild their lives.



However, several fishermen from Pangane, in Macomia, have vanished, fearing abducted by the militants. The town of Pangane has since been abandoned.







About 20 militants were spotted near Cagembe on October 28th and 29th. This suggests they may have established a base there.



Locals report that the militants, showing hunger and carrying knives, aimed to calm fears, advising villagers to keep farming.



As a result, Mozambican security forces have raised their alert status and dispatched extra troops to both Quissanga and Metuge districts.



The insurgence in Cabo Delgado has caused immense distress.



As reported by the UNHCR, the ongoing conflict has displaced a million people and taken roughly 4,000 lives.

Background

Cabo Delgado's struggle with insurgencies began in October 2017. This marked the start of an ongoing crisis.



The region is rich in natural gas, but despite this wealth, it remains one of Mozambique's poorest areas.



This disparity has fueled discontent among locals, which insurgents have exploited.



The Mozambican government has collaborated with international allies to curb the violence. Despite these efforts, the instability persists.



Many families have fled their homes to escape the conflict. The UNHCR continues to support the displaced, offering shelter and aid.



Local efforts to restore peace and stability are ongoing. The situation has attracted global concern, prompting humanitarian aid.



The international community remains watchful, hopeful for a peaceful resolution.



Meanwhile, the residents of Cabo Delgado bear the brunt of this turmoil, awaiting a return to normalcy.

MENAFN07112023007421016031ID1107384441