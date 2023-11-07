Tragic Accident Claims Lives In Dir Upper Area

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the Patrak Gawaldai area of Dir Upper, a devastating accident occurred as a vehicle carrying passengers veered into a deep ditch.

Tragically, five individuals, including women and children, lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries. Residents promptly provided aid, transporting the deceased and injured to Patrak Hospital.

Local social worker, Muhammad Ibrahim, shared insights on the incident. He explained that the vehicle, packed with passengers, was en route to Patrak from the Banjo area. The accident, he stated, resulted from the deplorable condition of the road.

Also Read: Saima Qamar: A Poetess Uniting Hearts with Words

Regrettably, the accident claimed the lives of Khanzad Gul, Shughla Bibi, and Okhyara Bibi at the scene, while one person succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital.

As per the police report, Ali ur Rahman, Samiullah, Tayyaba Kashif, and two children sustained severe injuries during the accident and have been promptly transported to Patrak Hospital for medical care.