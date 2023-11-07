Iranian, Saudi Fms Propose OIC Meeting To Discuss Developments In Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Nov 7 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, yesterday called for holding an emergency summit of the heads of state of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to discuss developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The two foreign ministers made the proposal in a phone conversation, according to a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website.

The two sides stressed that, an OIC meeting should be held to help stop the Israeli attacks against Gaza and the West Bank, and prepare the ground for the constant delivery of humanitarian aid to people in Gaza.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has led to the deaths of over 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-IRNA

