Amir Meets Heads Of GCC Legislative Councils

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday morning, their Excellencies the heads of the legislative councils of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and the Arab Parliament, on the occasion of their visit to the country to attend the 17th regular meeting of the Speakers of the GCC Shura, Representatives, National and Ummah Councils, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.



Field exercises of Watan Exercise 2023 continue for second day Georgetown University to host symposium on Afghanistan

Read Also

During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics on the meeting agenda.

In this regard, HH the Amir wished them success in their meeting and achieve the desired results in a way that enhances the GCC march and the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity.

Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim and GCC Secretary-General HE Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi along with several senior officials attended the meeting.