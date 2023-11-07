Germany Condemns Israeli Occupation's Threats To Strike Gaza With Nuclear Bomb

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The German government has unequivocally condemned Israeli threats to use nuclear bombs against the Gaza Strip in the context of the ongoing Israeli occupation and war against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The German Foreign Ministry spokesperson was quoted by the German news agency DPA as saying that such statements are unacceptable.

Earlier, a minister in the Israeli government stated that using a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip is a possible solution, which sparked strong Arab and international reactions and condemnations.

Today, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the continuous Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7 has risen to more than 10,000 martyrs, including 5,104 children and 2,641 women.