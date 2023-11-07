Muscat Stock Closes Higher

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Muscat: Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) index“30” closed yesterday at 4,560.94 points, up by 36.97 points, compared to the last trading session, which amounted to 4,523.97 points.
The trading value amounted to OMR 4,560,363 up by 12.3 percent.
