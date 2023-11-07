               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Muscat Stock Closes Higher


11/7/2023 6:11:50 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) index“30” closed yesterday at 4,560.94 points, up by 36.97 points, compared to the last trading session, which amounted to 4,523.97 points.

The trading value amounted to OMR 4,560,363 up by 12.3 percent.

