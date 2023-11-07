General Tax Authority Receives Delegation From State Tax Administration Of China

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

President of the General Tax Authority, Ahmed bin Eisa Al Mohannadi received, the delegation of the People's Republic of China represented by Commissioner of the State Tax Administration, Wang Jun and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting discussed international tax related topics, as well as exchanging views on common-interest tax issues with the Chinese party, and ways to enhance mutual cooperation in this respect. This visit comes in the context of enhancing joint cooperation and exchanging tax expertise to serve the tax policies between the two countries.