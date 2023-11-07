QSE Index Rises By 1.57%

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index rose at the end of today's trading, by 1.57 percent, by 157.02 points, to reach the level of 10152.13 points.

During today's session, 335,309,337 shares were traded, with a value of QR825,208,339, as a result of implementing 25,148 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 23 companies rose during the session, while the prices of 23 other companies fell, and 3 companies maintained their previous closing prices.