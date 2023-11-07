UDC Expands Global Reach With Strategic Presence At IREX

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), one of Qatar's leading public shareholding companies and the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, is unwavering in its mission to create global connections and foster international partnerships. In line with this commitment, UDC along with their financing partner, Commercial Bank took part in the International Real Estate Expo (IREX) held in New Delhi, India, from October 27 to 28, 2023.

This strategic engagement builds upon UDC's successful debut in the Indian market earlier this year when the company participated in Hurun Stars of Mumbai. The recent participation in IREX further emphasizes UDC's objective of presenting premium investment opportunities to the vibrant Indian market and attracting foreign investments into Qatar's vibrant real estate market.

IREX is renowned for providing a unique platform that showcases various international real estate investment prospects, including residency and citizenship through investment programs across the world. The event specifically catered to high-net-worth individuals and investors in search of international real estate opportunities and premium luxury properties, successfully attracting more than 1000 visitors.

Acknowledging the substantial potential of the Indian market, UDC places great importance on emphasizing Qatar's inviting residency scheme linked with property ownership, as well as the country's status as an attractive destination for foreign investments. As a result, Indian investors have gained valuable insights into Qatar's thriving real estate market, with a particular focus on the eligibility criteria for Qatari residency and the associated benefits.

UDC continues to further promote its collaboration with Commercial Bank, offering appealing mortgage loan packages tailored to foreign investors. These packages extend loan tenures of up to 20 years, further facilitating foreign investment in Qatar particularly at The Pearl and Gewan Islands.

UDC's active participation in such global events reaffirms its commitment to building strong connections with international markets. This strategic participation in IREX India not only signifies UDC's dedication to global outreach but also its mission to introduce premium investment opportunities and cultivate fruitful collaborations within the Indian market and beyond.