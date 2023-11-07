Commercial Bank Gives Qatari Minors An Early Advantage In Their Financial Journey

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking in Qatar, launched a Qatari Minors Acquisition event on 21 October 2023 at WOW Park, Lusail.

The Bank believes the driving force of success lies within financial education. Therefore, it has dedicated its line of work to empowering Qatari minors with essential life skills that will help them embark on a financial journey early on.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, said:“They say,“Teach them young” and Commercial Bank couldn't agree more. Financial literacy is crucial in today's age. Through knowledge, Qatari minors will be able to navigate this increasingly digital financial world with an early advantage. Our aim is to build a future where young bankers learn the importance of savings and thrive on endless possibilities by Commercial Bank.”

Commercial Bank's Qatari Minors Acquisition event included an evening full of educational and non-educational games, storytelling, gifts, and recreational play time at WOW theme park.

The Bank was able to communicate the needed financial information in a fun yet informative way and this made the event a huge success.

Parents also attended the event and were given an opportunity to speak with professionals from Commercial Bank on the matter as well as apply to open a Qatari Minor Savings account for their

kids.

Hussein Al Abdulla, EGM and Chief Marketing Officer at Commercial Bank said:“Not only did we equip Qatari minors with financial literacy, but we also showcased our own. Needless to say, parents are the number one mentors; we were keen on positioning Commercial Bank as an expert in the banking field, and the go-to financial partner in every success story.”