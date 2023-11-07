City, Bayern, Real And Barca Can Advance By Extending Perfect Starts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Geneva: The Champions League is a showcase of the world's best club teams and, this week, possible respite for others enduring painful seasons.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid all can advance to the Champions League round of 16 with a fourth straight win in their groups. Each is at home against an opponent it beat on the road three weeks ago.

It is a different story for their domestic rivals Manchester United, Union Berlin and Sevilla.

In Manchester, the divide between City and United was clear when the defending European and English champion coasted to a 3-0 win at Old Trafford last weekend. United have stunningly lost five home games already this season, though did scratch out a 1-0 win against Copenhagen, which they play tomorrow in Denmark.

Bayern have won 16 straight group-stage games in the Champions League and has not lost one since 2017. On Saturday, Bayern humiliated Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in their own stadium, fired by Harry Kane's third hat trick of the season.

Union Berlin are on a 12-match losing streak since Sept. 3, including all three so far in their Champions League debut season. It gets no easier at Napoli tomorrow.

Real Madrid began the weekend leading La Liga and is home to the current most thrilling player in world football. Jude Bellingham scored twice in a statement 2-1 win at Barcelona last weekend and also in each Champions League game so far.

Sevilla now visit Arsenal who are unbeaten at home all season.

Elite supremacy will likely be confirmed when Man City host Young Boys today, and tomorrow when Bayern welcome Galatasaray and Madrid play Braga.

Barcelona make it four of the eight group leaders with the maximum nine points. The Spanish champions also will advance with another win today when they face Shakhtar Donetsk.

Hamburg hub

Barcelona will be the latest Champions League club to visit Shakhtar's adopted home city of Hamburg for the competition this season. Royal Antwerp are next on Nov. 28.

Hamburg stages those Champions League games for Shakhtar ahead of the Dec. 2 draw for the men's European Championship finals tournament.

Losing streaks

It is rare for teams that lose their first three Champions League group games to advance to the next stage.

The currently pointless teams - Benfica, Royal Antwerp, Union Berlin - can take inspiration from the two teams who managed the feat.

Atalanta in 2019-20 had the worst possible start to its debut campaign, and only drew its fourth game. Yet Atalanta ultimately went to the quarter-finals and were minutes away from eliminating Paris Saint-Germain, the eventual beaten finalist.

Newcastle also advanced from the first group stage in 2002-03 after starting with three losses.

All three 0-for-3 clubs have away games this week - Antwerp is at Porto today, then tomorrow Benfica are at Real Sociedad and Union visit Napoli.

Mixed in Milan

One Milanese team can qualify for the round of 16 this week and the other can be pushed to the brink of elimination. Inter Milan, beaten finalist last season and Serie A leader, can book their spot with a win at Salzburg tomorrow.

The situation is bleaker for seven-time champions AC Milan, which lost to Inter in the semi-finals in May. Milan are last in Group F with no goals and no wins before hosting PSG today, three weeks after a 3-0 loss in Paris.

Still, the Rossoneri can take heart that only four points separates first from last in a tough group where Borussia Dortmund host Newcastle today.