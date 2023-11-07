GU-Q's Palestine Speaker Series Tackles Law's Role In Conflict

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) will further the critical discourse on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with its latest installment in the Palestine Speaker Series, a public lecture titled“Palestine and the Limits of the Law” featuring distinguished legal scholar, Professor Wadie Said on November 7 (today) at 5:30pm at GU-Q.

Professor Wadie Said of the University of Colorado School of Law, and Senior Visiting Fellow at GU-Q, will offer an incisive narrative traversing the history of Palestine's legal battles across decades of conflict. Drawing from the recent history of legal developments, Professor Said will outline the limitations of current legal frameworks in resolving the complex challenges of the conflict, often critiqued as tools that have historically favoured Israeli expansion over Palestinian self-determination.