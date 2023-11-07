               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Arab League Secretary-General Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Representative


11/7/2023 6:11:46 AM

Secretary-General of the Arab League H E Ahmed Aboul Gheit received yesterday the credentials of H E Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari as Permanent Representative of Qatar to the Arab League. The Secretary-General of Arab League wished Qatar's Permanent Representative success in his duties.

