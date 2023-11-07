Arab League Secretary-General Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Representative

Secretary-General of the Arab League H E Ahmed Aboul Gheit received yesterday the credentials of H E Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari as Permanent Representative of Qatar to the Arab League. The Secretary-General of Arab League wished Qatar's Permanent Representative success in his duties.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.