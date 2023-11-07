Tanzanian Parliament Speaker Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Dar es Salaam: Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania H E Tulia Ackson met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Republic of Tanzania H E Hussain bin Ahmad Al Homaid. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation.

