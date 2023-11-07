Muscat Stock Closes Higher

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) index 30 closed yesterday at 4,754.44 points, up by 13.5 points, or 0.28 percent, compared to last trading session which stood at 4,740.97 points.

The trading value today stood at Omani Riyal (RO) 992,858m compromising a decrease by 43.2 percent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 1,748,631m.

The market value went up by 0.165 percent to reach about RO 23, according to a report issued by MSX.