Lulu Hypermarket Unveils 'Let's Eatalian Festival'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket Qatar, in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA-the Trade Promotion Section of the Italian Embassy in Qatar), has announced the launch of the 'Let's Eatalian Festival'.

With the theme 'Let's Eatalian - Authentically Italian Products Promotion in Qatar 2023-2024', this event is a result of the strategic partnership established between Lulu Hypermarket and ITA Doha Office, culminating in a formalized collaborative relationship for the year 2023-2024.

The primary objectives of this collaboration include raising awareness, fostering a deeper understanding of Italian products among Qatari consumers, and enhancing the presence of Italian suppliers at Lulu Hypermarket points of sale in Qatar.

The 'Let's Eatalian Festival' was inaugurated by Italian Trade Commissioner in Doha Paola Lisi at the Lulu Hypermarket Abu Sidra Mall branch, and it witnessed the participation of officials from both LuLu Hypermarket and ITA.

The festival is a vibrant showcase of a wide range of Italian products, emphasizing“Italian excellences” in the food sector.

From fresh fruits and vegetables to cheeses and dairy products, olive oil to pasta, sauces and salad dressings including balsamic vinegar, canned vegetables, canned tomatoes, top-quality Italian rice, confectionery, coffee, biscuits, chocolates, sauces, spices, and condiments, the festival offers an impressive array of Italian culinary treasures.

Lulu Hypermarket's 'Let's Eatalian' promotional campaign will run one year through the realization of four“Italian Weeks” – from October 2023 to September 2024 – in Lulu Hypermarkets stores in Qatar, as per the following periods: November 1-8, 2023, February 4-10, 2024, May 5-11, 2024 and September 1-7, 2024.

Italian cuisine is popular because it is delicious, authentic and healthy. It is no coincidence that it has been nominated in the running to become a UNESCO-listed Intangible Cultural Heritage. This festival provides an excellent opportunity to explore a wide range of new products, classic favorites, and time-tested popular brands in Italian food.

Rather than being just a celebration of Italian food, this festival is a tribute to Italy. Lulu Hypermarket,“a long-time importer of Italian products, has been hosting the Italian festival for the past 17 years,” noted a Lulu Hypermarket representative.