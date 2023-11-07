QU, DI, And HBKU Students Win National 3MT Competition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National 3MT Competition sponsored by ConocoPhillips Qatar, marked a significant milestone in the academic landscape as 17 exceptional students representing nine universities in Qatar participated.

The winners of the National 3MT Competition were announced during a ceremony held at Qatar University (QU).

The first place was secured by Fatima Mohammed Qafoud, a PhD student in Biomedical Sciences at the College of Health Sciences at QU.

Second place went to Soukayna Ait Hammou, a Master's student in Media and Cultural Studies from the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, while the third place was awarded to Asma Anwar Elashi, a PhD student in Genomics and Precision Medicine at the College of Health and Life Sciences at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU).

In his address at the event, President of QU, Dr. Omar Al Ansari emphasised the importance of organising such a prestigious graduate student competition.

Dr. Al Ansari stated,“We celebrated the achievements of some of the brightest students in the country. We are pleased to host students from all over Qatar on our university campus with a spirit of friendly competition and a shared commitment to building the community and the student experience. This morning, we will listen to 17 outstanding students representing 9 universities.

“The contestants will help us understand the importance of their research and its impact on society. These students will take us on an exciting journey that not only showcases their achievements but also highlights the quality of education in Qatar and celebrates the fruitful efforts of many dedicated professors and supervisors.”

Dr. Al Ansari said the competition is a celebration of the diversity of research projects in the country, spanning various disciplines, including medicine, engineering, politics, economics, and many others. He expressed gratitude to the sponsors, ConocoPhillips Qatar, for their continuous support for higher education in Qatar, as well as the judging panel, which evaluated the student presentations.

Vice-President for Research and Graduate Studies at QU, Prof. Mariam Al Maadeed stated,“I applaud the final contestants and their outstanding presentations, their dedication to research and innovation, and their ability to clearly convey ideas.” She added,“The National 3MT Competition reminds us of the deep impact of research and its vital role in meeting national needs. I am delighted to extend warm congratulations to all participants and look forward to seeing the lasting impact of their research.”

Technical Manager of ConocoPhillips Qatar, Brandon S. Viator, said,“I congratulate the winners and participants in another successful round of the 3MT national competition. Today, we celebrate inspiring academic achievements and innovations. I am pleased to participate once again in this distinguished competition alongside our partners at QU. We at ConocoPhillips Qatar are committed to supporting young academic researchers in the country and empowering them to contribute to a better future for all of us.”