UN Official: 10,000 Martyrs In Gaza In One Month Defies Humanity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
New York: The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said the large number of martyrs in Gaza Strip puts the world before a humanitarian challenge.
"10,000 people have reportedly been killed since 7 October. 10,000 people in one month. This defies humanity," Griffiths posted on his "X" account.
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, toll of martyrs from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip and the West Bank has surged to 10,165 and nearly 27,000 injured. (QNA)
