Business Map Portal Provides Comprehensive Database Of Investment Incentives

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Business Map aims to provide a database for entrepreneurs to support and facilitate their access to target customers, help them select the perfect location to establish their commercial project, choose the optimal commercial activity, facilitate locating competitors and residential areas, and analyse the site to find out the target customer base and measure the feasibility of practicing a commercial project in an area.

Addressing a press conference during the launch of Business Map portal, Director of the Commercial Registration and Licenses Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) Ayed Al Qahtani said that Qatar Business Map portal provides comprehensive information of commercial establishments and activities in Qatar.

The launch of Business Map portal comes in line with the requirements of Law no (1) of 2020 on the Unified Economic Register, which aims to bolster transparency in economic and financial transactions, providing information, data, and documents pertaining to economic establishments, legal arrangements, non-profit organisations, and freelancers, and putting it at the disposal of the public and various stakeholders. The initiative also falls in line with the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Al Qahtani said“Qatar attaches great importance to the private sector and entrepreneurs, given their role as a fundamental pillar of economic diversification, stimulating investments and raising innovation, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. As a result of this, MoCI is supporting the country's efforts through accelerating the development of the private and the entrepreneurship sectors and by launching various initiatives to that end, such as this portal.”

The portal provides a search engine of commercial establishments based on municipality and sector, offering statistics on available commercial activities, establishments, and licenses, Al Qahtani added.

The portal provides a comprehensive database of investment incentives across Qatar's various regions and enables users to access data on commercial establishments throughout the country. Users may search for commercial establishments by region and access statistics on commercial activities and the business licenses registered in each municipality including newly issued and void licenses.

It also enables users to verify the validity and authenticity of commercial records and licenses using the QR Code issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Single Window.

Users may also search for active commercial establishments in a specific area, and explore available and common commercial activities

For his part, Ahmed Ali Al Kuwari, Director of Information Systems Department at Ministry of Commerce and Industry said, the Business Map portal is one of the most important initiatives of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and it is connected to database pertaining to licenses, commercial faculties and different government entities. This portal was build for entrepreneurs most common inquires to direct them.

For instance if someone want to establish projects, he will find the necessary information regarding and areas where it is prevails and answers to all relevant

questions.

“The purpose is to guide the entrepreneurs and avoid concentration of activities in certain areas and fair geographical distribution.

The portal has all business activities including agriculture, industry and all activities needed for the market,” Al Kuwari added.

Muhammad Al Shahrani, Head of the Media Section at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, moderated the event.