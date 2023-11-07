Al Khulaifi Meets Korean Deputy Foreign Minister For Political Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on yesterday with Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of the Republic of Korea H E Chung Byung-won. They discussed bilateral cooperation, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, Qatar's mediation efforts for the release of prisoners, and ways to coordinate regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire. The Korean Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs expressed his country's thanks to Qatar for its efforts in evacuating Korean citizens from Gaza.

