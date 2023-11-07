Qatar Attends 42Nd Session Of Unesco General Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is actively participating in the 42nd session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), which will begin today and will continue until the 22nd of the current month at Unesco's headquarters in Paris.

The Qatari delegation is headed by Minister of Education and Higher Education and Chairperson of the Qatari National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi.

The delegation includes representatives from relevant government bodies. Additionally, the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Paris and the Permanent Delegation of Qatar to Unesco are participating in the event.

On the sidelines of the Unesco General Conference, high-level events and meetings are attended by heads of states and ministers from participating member countries. Qatar's delegation's participation underscores its strong commitment to supporting Unesco's goals and values in enhancing education, culture, and science as fundamental tools for achieving sustainable development objectives, and fostering cultural understanding and international cooperation.

Qatar has submitted its candidacy for membership in the Unesco Executive Board for the period 2023-2027. The election results will be announced during the conference. By joining the Executive Board, Qatar looks forward to supporting international efforts to achieve sustainable development goals at the regional and international levels and enhancing the organization's role in addressing common challenges.