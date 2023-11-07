Doha Hosts Korea-Middle East Cooperation Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 19th edition of the Korea-Middle East Cooperation Forum was held yesterday under the theme:“Korea and Middle East: Towards Stronger Cooperation and Partnership.”

The forum took place under the patronage of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and the Republic of Korea, in partnership with the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, the Korea-Arab Society, the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, and Ibn Khaldun Center at Qatar University.

The forum was attended by a gathering of prominent political, economic, and academic figures from South Korea and the Middle Eastern countries. Doha hosted the forum for the first time since its inception, amidst growing relations and cooperation between South Korea and the countries of the Middle East and North Africa in various fields, including politics, diplomacy, and culture.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi said in his opening speech that today's forum is inaugurated as the two sides are on the verge of celebrating 50 years since the establishment of relations between the two countries in 1974.

Al Hammadi added that relations between Qatar and the Republic of Korea have witnessed continuous development on all levels, leading to the elevation of bilateral relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership.

Bearing significance on its first convening in the Middle East in five years, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs at the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H E Byung-won Chung, emphasised in his speech the importance of the forum.

Director of the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdulaziz Al Horr emphasised the strength of relations between Korea, Qatar, and all the countries in the region.

Executive Chairman of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity Young-hoon Kang expressed gratitude in his speech to the officials of both countries' foreign ministries and organizers for hosting and arranging this session.

Director of the Ibn Khaldun Center at Qatar University Dr. Nayef bin Nahar emphasised the importance of cultural cooperation and exchange in strengthening relations between Korea and the Middle East and their peoples.

Qatar's Ambassador to South Korea H E Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Hamar highlighted the significant transformation in bilateral relations in various fields of cooperation, moving from traditional areas such as infrastructure, energy, and construction towards new domains such as smart industries, agriculture, health, renewable energy, and hydrogen.