GAC Holds Regional Workshop On Strategic Trade Control

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs (GAC), represented by the Customs Training Center, in collaboration with the World Customs Organization (WCO), organised a regional workshop yesterday on preparing trainers for the programme to enforce trade control of strategic goods. The workshop involved the participation of officials and experts from various customs administrations and authorities in the region.

The workshop, which continues until November 16, aims to support capacity building efforts within the customs workforce for controlling strategic goods by preparing specialised trainers to transfer knowledge and expertise to customs administrations in the region.

The workshop was inaugurated by Assistant Chairman of the GAC for Customs Affairs Mohammed Ahmed Al Mohannadi, in the presence of Coordinator of the Strategic Trade Control Enforcement Program (STCE) at the WCO, Adam Vas, and Director of the Customs Training Centre, Mubarak Ibrahim Al Buainain, along with several experts from the WCO.

Al Mohannadi emphasised the importance of the workshop in enhancing cooperation between the GAC and the Strategic Trade Control Enforcement Program. He highlighted the significance of equipping and building the capacities of trained customs personnel to apply the program for controlling strategic goods and raising their professional levels to become specialized trainers. This would enable them to transfer their experience and knowledge to other experts in the customs administrations of the region.

He said GAC has made the protection of society's security and the prevention of illegal trafficking and smuggling of weapons of mass destruction and related materials a primary goal in its strategic plans.