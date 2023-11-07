Deputy Prime Minister Meets Chief Of General Staff Of Turkish Army

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Army H E General Metin Gurak along with the accompanying delegation, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest and reviewed the cooperation between the two sides as well as ways to enhance and develop it.



The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit, Qatari Military Attache to the Republic of Turkiye H E Brigadier General Mohamed Rashed Eid Al Shahwani, and several senior officials from both sides.