Emergencies Ministry To Work In Reinforced Mode On Non-Working Days

On non-working days associated with Victory Day and State Flag
Day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations will work in a reinforced
mode. This was reported in the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Azernews reports.
It was reported that according to the order signed by the
Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin
Heydarov, on non-working days associated with Victory Day and State
Flag Day, the safety of life and activities of citizens should be
ensured in places where more people gather, life support, and other
important facilities are provided.
The relevant structural subdivisions and institutions of the
Ministry have been assigned appropriate tasks in order to promptly
respond to possible emergency incidents and to organize work to
promptly eliminate their possible consequences.
