Emergencies Ministry To Work In Reinforced Mode On Non-Working Days


11/7/2023 6:11:25 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

On non-working days associated with Victory Day and State Flag Day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations will work in a reinforced mode. This was reported in the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Azernews reports.

It was reported that according to the order signed by the Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, on non-working days associated with Victory Day and State Flag Day, the safety of life and activities of citizens should be ensured in places where more people gather, life support, and other important facilities are provided.

The relevant structural subdivisions and institutions of the Ministry have been assigned appropriate tasks in order to promptly respond to possible emergency incidents and to organize work to promptly eliminate their possible consequences.

