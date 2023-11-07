Youth Library Presents Electronic Database Cultural Capital Of Turkic World

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
On the threshold of 8th November - Victory Day and Shusha City
Day employees of the Republican Youth Library named after Jafar
Jabbarli prepared and presented to users an electronic database
called "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World - Shusha", Azernews reports.
The electronic database contains official documents, a
chronology of the history of Shusha, administrative-territorial
division, historical-architectural monuments, samples of culture
and art that were vandalized by Armenian usurpers, as well as
information about restoration and construction works carried out in
these educational institutions.
The database includes valuable reviews of Shusha, the pearl of
Garabagh, books on the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and in more
than 10 foreign languages, periodical press materials, music
samples, and iso-materials.
The electronic database also has sections on the history of the
Victory, President Ilham Aliyev's visits to Shusha, and cultural
events held in the city. The database also includes filmography,
video, and photo gallery of the city of Shusha.
The electronic database "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World -
Shusha" is available on the official website of the library.
MENAFN07112023000195011045ID1107384366
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.