Tax Exemption Lifted For Micro Entrepreneurs In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From next year, micro-entrepreneurs with an average monthly
salary of less than 3 employees in Azerbaijan and who owe mandatory
state social insurance contributions will pay 20% of their income
instead of 5%, in other words, a 75% tax concession and exemption
for them will not apply, Azernews reports.
It is worth noting that this was reflected in the bill on
amendments to the Tax Code.
According to the document, if the taxpayer does not meet the
conditions for the application of the tax relief and if the
individual entrepreneur switches from a micro-entrepreneurial
entity to another category of entrepreneurial entity in the next
reporting year, a tax relief equal to 75% of the income tax
calculated and paid according to the results of the previous 3
calendar years in which the individual entrepreneur was a
micro-entrepreneur is not determined. It is deducted from the
income tax liability during periods when it is a business
entity.
