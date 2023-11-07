Poultry Meat Imports To Azerbaijan Restricted From Three US States

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The import of poultry meat to Azerbaijan from three US states
has been restricted.
Azernews reports, citing the Food Security Agency of
Azerbaijan.
According to the official data of the World Organisation for
Animal Health, outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza have
been registered in the states of California, Washington, and
Alabama (USA).
In this regard, in order to protect the territory of the
Republic from this infectious disease, a temporary restriction on
the import of live poultry and hatching eggs, poultry meat, and
finished meat products from all types of poultry products (except
for products subjected to thermal treatment to ensure the
destruction of avian influenza viruses), bird feed and feed
additives (except for feed and feed additives of plant origin,
chemical and microbiological synthesis), equipment used for
keeping, slaughtering, and transfer of poultry products from the
above states, as well as equipment used for poultry production,
slaughtering, and transfer of poultry products from the above
states.
