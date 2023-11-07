Azerbaijan's Tourism Potential Is Presented In Shanghai

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's tourism potential has been presented in Shanghai,
one of the largest cities in China, with reference to local media
outlets, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the event attended by representatives of Chinese
tourism companies, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad
Nagiyev said Azerbaijan, with its cultural heritage, colourful
nature, and ancient and modern architecture, has played the role of
a trade and cultural bridge on the Silk Road for centuries, as well
as the historical heritage of Azerbaijan in the modern era.
The chairman said the tourism industry in Azerbaijan has
undergone great development in recent years. Significant work has
been done to improve tourism services, as a result of which
Azerbaijan has become a popular tourist destination for travellers
from different regions of the world.
Noting that China is one of the main tourist markets for
Azerbaijan, Fuad Nagiyev said the number of tourist trips between
the two countries has increased after the pandemic subsided. He
said the agency has developed a new concept to attract more Chinese
tourists to our country, and attractive and suitable conditions for
Chinese tourists will be provided within this programme.
Deputy Chief Executive Director of Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau
Javanshir Bayramov informed about the tourism potential of our
country and existing conditions and created infrastructure for
different kinds of tourism, including natural, historical-cultural,
sea, and health tourism.
Representatives of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), Ruslan
Abdullayev and Rinat Azizov informed the national air carrier of
our country that direct regular flights of Baku-Beijing-Baku, which
will open in December, will have a positive impact on increasing
the number of tourist trips between the two countries. In the
coming years, they plan to open direct flights to several more
cities in China.
Then a video showing Azerbaijan's tourism potential, the beauty
of nature, historical and cultural heritage, and delicious cuisine
was shown, and the winner of the lottery organised by AZAL was
awarded a Beijing-Baku-Beijing ticket.
Similar presentations are planned to be held in Guangzhou,
Chengdu, and Beijing, China.
It should be noted that in order to attract more tourists from
China, which is the world's largest tourism market, to Azerbaijan,
an official representative office of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau
has been operating in China since December 2018, facilitating group
travel, memoranda of understanding on cooperation between the
Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau and well-known Chinese online travel
platforms "Ctrip International Ltd" and "Qyer" were signed in
the same year.
In addition, the introduction of a simplified visa regime for
Chinese citizens in February 2016, as well as the operation of the
"ASAN Visa" system expanded the opportunities for Chinese tourists
to visit Azerbaijan.
