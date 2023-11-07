Western Azerbaijan Community Takes Part At World Democratic Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Deputy Chairman of the Youth Union of the Western Azerbaijan
Community, Kamal Jafarov takes part in the World Democratic Forum
organized by the Council of Europe, Azernews reports, citing the Community.
During the discussions held within the forum, Jafarov said that
the Armenian government's refusal to allow the exiled Azerbaijanis
to return to their homes and Yerevan's policy of ethnic and
religious discrimination show how far this country is from
democracy.
The deputy said such policies hindered the establishment of
lasting peace in the region.
