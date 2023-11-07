               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Western Azerbaijan Community Takes Part At World Democratic Forum


11/7/2023 6:11:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Deputy Chairman of the Youth Union of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Kamal Jafarov takes part in the World Democratic Forum organized by the Council of Europe, Azernews reports, citing the Community.

During the discussions held within the forum, Jafarov said that the Armenian government's refusal to allow the exiled Azerbaijanis to return to their homes and Yerevan's policy of ethnic and religious discrimination show how far this country is from democracy.

The deputy said such policies hindered the establishment of lasting peace in the region.

