President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Raising Monthly Salaries Of Active Duty Military Personnel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on
raising the monthly salaries of active duty military personnel of
the Defense Ministry, State Border Service, State Service for
Mobilization and Conscription, and the Main Department of Internal
Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports.
Under the decree, the monthly salaries of active duty military
personnel will see an average growth of 20 percent starting from
January 1, 2024.
