President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Raising Monthly Salaries Of Active Duty Military Personnel


11/7/2023 6:11:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on raising the monthly salaries of active duty military personnel of the Defense Ministry, State Border Service, State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, and the Main Department of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports.

Under the decree, the monthly salaries of active duty military personnel will see an average growth of 20 percent starting from January 1, 2024.

