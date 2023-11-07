S Caucasus Has Ample Opportunities For Peace And Stability: Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a
statement on the occasion of November 8-Victory Day. The statement
notes that "at present, after the separatist regime established by
Armenian armed formations and Armenia in the territories of
Azerbaijan has ceased to exist, there are ample opportunities for
peace and stability in the region", Azernews reports.
"Against the background of these favourable conditions,
Azerbaijan, remaining committed to the process of normalising
relations between the two countries as well as the reintegration of
the Armenians living in Garabagh, calls on Armenia to demonstrate a
constructive and fair position in the peace process and to
correctly perceive the realities of the region.
The Armenian side must finally realise that there is no
alternative to peace and cooperation in the region," the statement
reads.
"On Victory Day, November 8, we honour with deep respect and
gratitude the memory of our martyrs (Shahids) who gave their lives
for our independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty!", the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stressed.
