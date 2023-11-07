President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Increasing Salaries Of Servicemen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The salaries of servicemen in the Azerbaijan Special Forces of
Defense Ministry increase. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a
decree on increasing the salaries of servicemen of the Special
Forces of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, Azernews reports.
Under the decree, the monthly salaries of servicemen of the
Special Forces of the Defense Ministry will see an average growth
of 2.1 times.
