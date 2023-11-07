Yesterday, Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia Region With Artillery, Uavs And Aviation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops struck 124 times at 22 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, posted this on Facebook

"The occupiers hit Novodarivka with an aircraft shell, fired at Mahdalynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with MLRS, and attacked Zaliznychne, Hulyaipole, Novodanylivka, Chervone, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Novodarivka and Mali Shcherbaky with 18 drones," he wrote.

In addition, 102 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Poltavka, Bilohirya, Verkhnya Tersa, Zatyshshya, Pyatykhatky, Lobkove, Plavni, Kamianske and other frontline towns and villages.

There were 40 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties.

As reported, 19 soldiers of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade were killed in a rocket attack on the Zaporizhzhia region.