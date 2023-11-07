First Group Of Ukrainians To Be Evacuated From Gaza Strip Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 101 Ukrainian citizens have already received permission to evacuate from the Gaza Strip.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk in a comment provided to Ukrinform by the Ukrainian embassy.

"The first group of our citizens received permission to evacuate from Gaza - 101 people, and the 367 that we invited are those approved for evacuation through Israel. They promised that the rest would be allowed to leave on Wednesday. Fifty-one citizens of Moldova were also allowed to leave at our request," he said.

He noted that the operation should begin today. Employees of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel are already waiting at the border with Egypt and Gaza.

"Everything has been coordinated and has been normal so far. I hope we will finish evacuating everyone on Thursday," Korniychuk added.

The evacuation of foreign nationals from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah checkpoint between Gaza and Egypt began on November 1. At the time, Ukraine began the preparatory phase of the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Palestinian enclave.