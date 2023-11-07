Denmark Approves New Aid Package For Mykolaiv - Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Danish government has approved a new EUR 40 million aid package for Ukraine, with a focus on the city of Mykolaiv and the Mykolaiv region.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Ministers Oleksandr Kubrakov and Dan Jorgensen held the third meeting of the steering committee on partnership between Mykolaiv and Denmark, during which they approved a new aid package from the Danish government, valued at EUR 40 million," Sienkevych wrote.

According to him, the funds will be used to support energy supply and social infrastructure, as well as municipal and public cooperation between the two countries.

The city council also presented the partners with recovery projects that are proposed for implementation next year. They concern the medical field, the field of heat supply, as well as the safety component. Particular attention was paid to the development of business and investment partnerships between Danish and Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Denmark has provided Ukraine with EUR 1.5 billion in aid, including more than 60% of the amount sent to the Mykolaiv region.

Photo credit: Sienkevych / Telegram