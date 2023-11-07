Man Explodes On 'Petal' In His Own Yard In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Rubizhne, in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region, a 42-year-old man exploded on a 'Petal' anti-personnel mine in his own yard.
The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"In the village of Rubizhne, in the Chuhuiv district, a 42-year-old civilian exploded on a 'Petal' anti-personnel mine. The man stepped on the mine in his own yard," the statement said.
It is noted that the man was taken to a medical facility with shrapnel wounds to his arm and leg.
As reported, a civilian was killed in a de-occupied village in the Izyum district, in the Kharkiv region, by an enemy mine.
