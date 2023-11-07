Kuleba Visits Brussels On Eve Of European Commission's Report

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has begun a two-day visit to Brussels.



This is reported in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , Ukrinform reported.

It is noted that the head of Ukrainian diplomacy will hold talks with EU commissioners on the eve of the publication of the European Commission's report on Ukraine's implementation of EU recommendations.

The report is important for the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

During his visit to Brussels, Kuleba will also hold talks with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo and Foreign Minister Aja Labib, the key topics of which will be further military support for Ukraine, protection of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in winter, implementation of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula, and European integration of our country.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Dmytro Kuleba will also be an honored guest at a conference of Belgian ambassadors.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister visited South Africa for the first time since 1998.