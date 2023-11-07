Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Sees Decline In Demand For FX Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) held another currency auction with the
participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) on
November 7, 2023, Trend reports.
According to CBA data, the auction's demand was $35.2 million (a
decrease of 38.68 percent, or $22.2 million, compared to the
previous auction) and was fully met.
At the previous currency auction, demand totaled $57.4
million.
The average weighted exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to
the US dollar based on the auction results was 1.7 AZN per USD.
Since the beginning of the year, $2.9 billion has been purchased
at currency auctions. The largest demand for the currency was $96.3
million at the auction on March 28, 2023.
The average demand at currency auctions organized by
the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in 2022 amounted to 52.4 million
manat ($30.8 million), while the supply was $70 million.
Moreover, the CBA started conducting currency auctions
by one-way sale of currency in competitive conditions in
mid-January 2017.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107384347
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.