Azerbaijani Citizens Evacuated From Gaza Strip


11/7/2023 6:10:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Eight Azerbaijanis were evacuated from the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing hostilities, in one day, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aykhan Hajizada told Trend .

He noted that evacuation of citizens from Israel is not envisaged.

"Applications on evacuation issues are not received," Hajizada added.

The Gaza Strip Border Service published a list with the names of about 600 people who will be able to leave Gaza through the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt on November 2. Among the 596 foreign nationals on the list, 400 are US citizens.

The list also includes citizens of Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bahrain, the Netherlands, Hungary, Switzerland, and South Korea.

