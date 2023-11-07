Azerbaijani Citizens Evacuated From Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Eight
Azerbaijanis were evacuated from the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing
hostilities, in one day, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesman
Aykhan Hajizada told Trend .
He noted that evacuation of citizens from Israel is not
envisaged.
"Applications on evacuation issues are not received," Hajizada
added.
The Gaza Strip Border Service published a list with the names of
about 600 people who will be able to leave Gaza through the Rafah
checkpoint on the border with Egypt on November 2. Among the 596
foreign nationals on the list, 400 are US citizens.
The list also includes citizens of Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bahrain,
the Netherlands, Hungary, Switzerland, and South Korea.
