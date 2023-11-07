Passenger Transit Via Baku-Sumgayit Trains Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The number of passengers transported by high-speed passenger trains Baku-Sumgayit-Baku from January through September of this year became known, Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC data, 4.7 million persons were transported over the indicated time period. This is a 41 percent increase over the same period previous year.

Furthermore, 229,322 passengers were transported from Baku to the regions and in the opposite direction during the reporting period (31 percent more than during the same period previous year).

To note, until recently International transportation was ceased due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

