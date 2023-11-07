Passenger Transit Via Baku-Sumgayit Trains Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The number of
passengers transported by high-speed passenger trains
Baku-Sumgayit-Baku from January through September of this year
became known, Trend reports.
According to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC data, 4.7 million persons
were transported over the indicated time period. This is a 41
percent increase over the same period previous year.
Furthermore, 229,322 passengers were transported from Baku to
the regions and in the opposite direction during the reporting
period (31 percent more than during the same period previous
year).
To note, until recently International transportation was ceased
due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).
