Azerbaijani Armed Forces Servicemen And MIA Employees Awarded - Decree


11/7/2023 6:10:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Servicemen of the Armed Forces and employees of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs have been awarded, Trend reports.

The relevant order was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The full text of the order can be found here .

Will be updated

