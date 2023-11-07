France Getting Rid Of 'Unnecessary' Migrants, Hypocritical Bill Sparks Protests

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The French Senate
has begun debating another hypocritical immigration bill, which
essentially provides for getting rid of "unnecessary" migrants,
while illegals who are involved in economically important
industries will be able to get residence permits, Trend
reports.
The bill will hasten the expulsion of migrants. Furthermore, the
French right-wing advocates the repeal of the entitlement to full
public health care, which illegal migrants can claim after three
months in France.
These debates have already sparked outrage in the country, which
is "famous" for its callous treatment of migrants and ethnic
minorities. Several dozens of protesters gathered outside the
French Senate.
According to Euronews, human rights organizations claim that
some elements of the measure infringe the rights of asylum
applicants.
"Pure hypocrisy of this government. On the one hand, the
interior minister declares "We will deport illegal workers", and on
the other, the Ministry of Finance, which says "We are quite happy.
We will gladly take taxes and social security contributions from
workers who do not have residence permits but who have signed
employment contracts and receive payslips," Benoit Hamon, head of
the non-governmental organization Singa Global, noted.
