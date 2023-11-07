France Getting Rid Of 'Unnecessary' Migrants, Hypocritical Bill Sparks Protests

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The French Senate has begun debating another hypocritical immigration bill, which essentially provides for getting rid of "unnecessary" migrants, while illegals who are involved in economically important industries will be able to get residence permits, Trend reports.

The bill will hasten the expulsion of migrants. Furthermore, the French right-wing advocates the repeal of the entitlement to full public health care, which illegal migrants can claim after three months in France.

These debates have already sparked outrage in the country, which is "famous" for its callous treatment of migrants and ethnic minorities. Several dozens of protesters gathered outside the French Senate.

According to Euronews, human rights organizations claim that some elements of the measure infringe the rights of asylum applicants.

"Pure hypocrisy of this government. On the one hand, the interior minister declares "We will deport illegal workers", and on the other, the Ministry of Finance, which says "We are quite happy. We will gladly take taxes and social security contributions from workers who do not have residence permits but who have signed employment contracts and receive payslips," Benoit Hamon, head of the non-governmental organization Singa Global, noted.