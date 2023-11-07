KUZGUN Missiles To Be Included In Turkish Armed Forces Inventory

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. KUZGUN missiles
launched as an internal project initiated by Türkiye's defense
industry research institute TÜBİTAK (SAGE) will be included in the
inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces in 2024, Turkish Minister of
Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır said, Trend reports.
"The domestically developed Gokdogan and Bozdogan air missiles,
UAVs, as well as a family of new-generation KUZGUN missiles, which
will be launched from unmanned maritime transportation platforms,
will be included in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces in
2024," the Turkish minister added.
The KUZGUN ammunition production project was initiated as an
internal project of the Turkish Defense Research Institute TÜBİTAK
(SAGE). The target profile of KUZGUN ammunition with multi-charge
and group movement capabilities includes mobile surface ships and
boats, military camps, mobile military units, shelters, stationary
and mobile air defense batteries, light armored vehicles, and
convoys.
