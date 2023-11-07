Azerbaijan - Key Component Within Middle Corridor, UK Trade Dep't Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijan is a
key component within the Trans-Caspian International Transport
Route (TITR), or the so-called Middle Corridor, Joel John
Derbyshire, Country Director Azerbaijan and Energy Lead for Eastern
Europe & Central Asia at the UK Department for Business and Trade,
said, Trend reports.
He has made the remark at the "Azerbaijan & Kazakhstan -
discover two regional hubs" webinar within the International Trade
Week.
"Azerbaijan is located at the crossroads and trade route between
Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East. For centuries,
Azerbaijan was a part of the famed Silk Road East-to-West. Today,
the country's location offers opportunities for the development of
the "Middle Corridor" across the Caspian Sea, which will connect
China to Europe. Thus, the country is the key component within this
transport route," he said.
Derbyshire also pointed out that since 1994, when Azerbaijan
signed the pivotal agreement referred to as the 'Contract of the
Century' with bp, it has established a solid groundwork for
advancing economic relations with the UK.
"This created the foundations of our stable and successful
bilateral trade and investment relationship," he added.
MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107384341
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.