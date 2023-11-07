EIB Partners With Greece To Enhance Electricity Distribution Network

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The European
Investment Bank (EIB) has formalized a 15-year, €150 million loan
agreement with Greece to support the modernization and
reinforcement of the nation's electricity distribution network,
Trend reports
via EIB.
The Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (HEDNO),
a key participant in this collaboration, is set to undertake a
nationwide project that will involve the installation of 3.12
million smart meters along with the necessary infrastructure for
their operation. This extensive initiative is anticipated to
benefit from a €273 million loan provided under the Recovery and
Resilience Facility (RRF), covering a significant portion of the
estimated €546 million total investment cost.
The injection of EIB financing will contribute to the
enhancement of Greece's existing distribution network, enabling
more efficient power supply management, improving reliability, and
catering to future demands. The smart meter systems are poised to
provide real-time data to end-users, facilitating energy
conservation and supporting demand response measures. Furthermore,
these advancements align with the broader objectives of achieving
both EU and national long-term energy and climate goals.
Over the past decade, the European Investment Bank has committed
over €4.3 billion in energy-related investments in Greece,
collaborating with partners such as PPC and other Greek energy
entities. These initiatives have included efforts to enhance
connections to Greek islands, harness renewable energy sources, and
expedite energy efficiency investments.
