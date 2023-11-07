UK - Azerbaijan's All-Time Largest Investor - Trade Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Over the last
three decades, the UK has stood as the largest individual investor
in Azerbaijan, Joel John Derbyshire, Country Director Azerbaijan
and Energy Lead for Eastern Europe & Central Asia at the UK
Department for Business and Trade, said, Trend reports.
He has made the remark at the“Azerbaijan & Kazakhstan -
discover two regional hubs” webinar within the International Trade
Week event.
“Between 1995 and 2022, the UK's investments in Azerbaijan
surpassed $84 billion, contributing to a total foreign direct
investment of $280 billion in the country,” he said.
Derbyshire reminded that, in 1994, the Azerbaijani government
inked the renowned 'Contract of the Century' with bp, which laid
the cornerstone for an enduring and prosperous bilateral trade and
investment partnership between Azerbaijan and the UK.
The country director also added that, in 2022, the annual trade
volume between the two countries amounted to 1.2 billion pounds,
while approximately 400 UK companies are actively engaged in
Azerbaijan.
