UK Looking To Opportunities To Support Rebuilding Process In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories - Trade Dep't

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The UK is looking
to other opportunities to support the rebuilding process in
Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Joel John Derbyshire, Country
Director Azerbaijan and Energy Lead for Eastern Europe & Central
Asia at the UK Department for Business and Trade, said, Trend reports.
He has made the remark at the "Azerbaijan & Kazakhstan -
discover two regional hubs" webinar within the International Trade
Week .
"Azerbaijan is currently undertaking a huge national rebuilding
project in territories [liberated from Armenian occupation in
2020]. Independent economists have estimated the cost of this
reconstruction process in the tens of billions of dollars. The UK
is Azerbaijan's largest partner in the demining process in these
territories. We are also looking into other opportunities to engage
in there," he said.
Derbyshire added that several UK architectural and design
companies have won sizeable projects in recent years in Azerbaijan,
and the UK is now pursuing further opportunities in digital
construction and modern methods of construction spheres.
The country director also noted that Azerbaijan is currently
undertaking huge steps to develop its renewable energy sector,
including in the liverated territories, and the UK Governemnt is
also very supportive in this regard.
