Kazakhstan, Türkiye Sign Military Co-Op Plan For 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Kazakhstan and Türkiye have signed a military cooperation plan for 2024, Trend reports.

Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Jaqsylyqov held talks with his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between the countries in areas of mutual interest.

Jaqsylyqov also met with cadets from Kazakhstan studying at the Turkish Military Academy.

Kazakhstan and Türkiye have strong historical and cultural ties, which are the basis for the successful development of bilateral relations. The defense ministries of both countries cooperate in the fields of military science, education, and combat training.

