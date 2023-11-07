Kazakhstan, Türkiye Sign Military Co-Op Plan For 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Kazakhstan and
Türkiye have signed a military cooperation plan for 2024, Trend reports.
Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Jaqsylyqov held talks with his
Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler.
The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral
relations between the countries in areas of mutual interest.
Jaqsylyqov also met with cadets from Kazakhstan studying at the
Turkish Military Academy.
Kazakhstan and Türkiye have strong historical and cultural ties,
which are the basis for the successful development of bilateral
relations. The defense ministries of both countries cooperate in
the fields of military science, education, and combat training.
